Nassau County homicide detectives are searching for those responsible for fatally shooting a male Friday night in Roosevelt.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to a call for shots fired in front of a house on Hudson Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.