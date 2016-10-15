The Homicide Squad is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Roosevelt. According to detectives, First Precinct officers responded to a call for shots fired on Hudson Avenue, where they found a male had been shot; he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)
Nassau County homicide detectives are searching for those responsible for fatally shooting a male Friday night in Roosevelt.
Officers from the First Precinct responded to a call for shots fired in front of a house on Hudson Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. and found a male with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
The victim, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, a police spokeswoman said.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.
