A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital after being found early Friday outside Freeport Village’s fire department headquarters, authorities said.
He survived a shooting that occurred about 5 a.m. at Washburn Avenue, between North Columbus Avenue and Graffing Place, said Nassau police, whose detectives are handling the case.
Village attorney Howard Colton said police responded to a 911 call about someone with trouble breathing outside the firehouse on Broadway, but when police arrived, they realized the victim had been shot.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
“It appears he knows who the shooter is,” Colton said.
The firehouse is a few blocks from the shooting scene.
Freeport police declined to comment and referred questions to Nassau police.
Other details, including the victim’s condition, were not immediately available Friday night.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.