A Colorado man charged with sexual abuse in June after he allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl in Merrick will be arraigned on a new sex-related charge Wednesday because investigators found images of a minor performing a sex act on his cellphone, Nassau detectives said.

Luke A. Tilsley, 36, of Larimer Street in Denver is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of possession of a sex performance by a child, Nassau police said in a news release. They added that the images consisted of sex acts performed by someone younger than 16 years of age.

It was unclear if the person in the video is the same minor he is charged with abusing.

Tilsley’s attorney, Benjamin Zeman of Brooklyn, could not be reached for comment.

Tilsley was originally charged with two counts of forcible touching, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in connection with his June 24 arrest that police said stemmed from his actions with a minor on two occasions.

Prosecutors said he began communicating online with a teenager in October and that he twice traveled to Merrick in April, despite knowing the girls’ age, and that he touched her in an inappropriate manner on April 20 and April 27.