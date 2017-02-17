Suffolk police arrested a man Friday who they said harvested large amounts of marijuana in his Holtsville home and stored a cache of contraband, including heroin, oxycodone and a loaded shotgun, officials said.

Rolando Gomes Portal, 45, faces numerous charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Narcotics investigators used a search warrant to gain access to the home on Francis Boulevard about 6:30 a.m., police said.

One inside, they found the drugs, weapon, hydroponic grow system and cash along the first floor and basement of the single-family home, police said.

“As soon as the door was opened you got a very strong smell of marijuana,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Barry at a news conference on Friday. “Even though the homeowner tried to conceal it with some air filtration systems he had set up inside the house on the first floor and in the basement.”

The set up was enough to grow 80 marijuana plants, Barry said. Investigators also seized four pounds of dried marijuana, 20 grams of heroin, more than 500 Oxycodone pills, more than 1,000 Xanax pills, a loaded shotgun, a 2011 BMW, scales and $8,000 in drug sale proceeds, officials said.

They also seized an LED light system, air filtration system and a water filtration system, rigged to grow the marijuana plants and cover his tracks, Barry said.

Portal sold and delivered the drugs to residents in the Coram and Holtsville areas, Barry said.

Other charges Portal faces include first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, officials said.

Portal was to be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at the First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.