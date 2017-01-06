Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are looking for this man in connection with the robbery of Bridgehampton National Bank on Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Credit: SCPD)
A man held up a Ronkonkoma bank Friday afternoon and ran off with money, Suffolk police said.
He had handed a note demanding cash from a teller at the Bridgehampton National Bank on Veterans Memorial Highway at about 3 p.m., police said.
No one was injured, police said.
The suspect appeared to be in his 20s, had a thin build and dark hair on his chin, police said. He wore eyeglasses,...
The suspect appeared to be in his 20s, had a thin build and dark hair on his chin, police said. He wore eyeglasses, a black hooded pullover sweater with an ADIO logo and a faded red baseball cap with a flag and American Eagle logo, police said.
Detectives in the major case unit ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.
