A man held up a Ronkonkoma bank Friday afternoon and ran off with money, Suffolk police said.

He had handed a note demanding cash from a teller at the Bridgehampton National Bank on Veterans Memorial Highway at about 3 p.m., police said.

No one was injured, police said.

The suspect appeared to be in his 20s, had a thin build and dark hair on his chin, police said. He wore eyeglasses, a black hooded pullover sweater with an ADIO logo and a faded red baseball cap with a flag and American Eagle logo, police said.

Detectives in the major case unit ask anyone with information to call them at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.