A Bayville man was charged Saturday with impersonating a police officer last month in Bethpage, authorities said.
Steven McKeon, 26, is charged with second-degree criminal impersonation of a public servant, Nassau County police said in a news release. He was released on a desk appearance ticket and must return Jan. 9 to First District Court in Hempstead.
McKeon allegedly complained to a bartender at One Eye Jacks that his friend's tab was too high on Dec. 18 around 10 p.m., police said. He told the bartender that he was a Nassau County police officer and displayed "a silver object that appeared to be a police badge," police said.
The manager would not lower the bill and asked McKeon to leave the bar, police said. McKeon left but was arrested Saturday in Hicksville by Second Squad detectives.
