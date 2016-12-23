Three men tried to rob another man walking in Uniondale late Thursday, Nassau County police said.
The victim, 19, was on Macon Place near Clare Road at about 11:30 p.m. when three suspects approached him from behind, according to police.
The victim said a hard object was pressed into his back, which he believed to be a firearm, and the three demanded money, police said.
The victim refused and was punched in the stomach; when he yelled, the three men ran west on Macon Place, police said.
The three were last seen entering a dark-colored sport utility vehicle heading west on Uniondale Avenue.
Police said the three men did not get any money.
Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All information will be kept confidential.
