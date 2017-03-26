A Westbury man out on bail after a February public lewdness charge in the village was arrested this weekend in connection with a similar incident in Hicksville, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Fredys Santamaria, 39, of Anna Avenue, was charged Saturday with public lewdness after police said on Feb. 23 that he pulled his black Acura up to a 24-year-old woman sitting in her car in the Target parking lot at the Broadway Mall and exposed himself.

Santamaria then drove off, but the woman was able to identify him to authorities after seeing his photograph Friday on a TV news report, police said. Authorities had sent his mug shot to the media asking other possible victims to come forward after the first incident.

He was taken into custody Saturday at his residence, police said, and is scheduled to be arraigned in the latest case on Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Santamaria had been released from the Nassau County jail after posting bail in connection with a public lewdness charge in the parking lot of a Babies R Us in Westbury on Feb. 21, police said. At an arraignment in First District Court, a judge set a bail of $4,000 bond or $2,000 cash.

In that case, Nassau County police said, a 35-year-old woman was eating lunch in her car in the Babies R Us parking lot at 12:45 p.m. when she saw Santamaria’s Acura pull up two parking spots away before he exposed himself. Santamaria, who police said had his son in his arms and resisted when authorities went to his home, was charged with resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child in addition to public lewdness.

According to detectives, the woman put her vehicle in reverse, took a cellphone picture of Santamaria’s car and left the parking lot. The victim then called 911 to report the incident, police said.

Detectives ask the public to call the Third Squad at 516-573-6353 if they believe they were a victim of other such incidents.