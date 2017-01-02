A Hicksville man charged with petty larceny last month was rearrested Sunday on additional counts after allegedly following a UPS truck and then stealing packages left at houses in the hamlet, Nassau County police said Monday.

According to detectives, Martin Gonzales, 18, of Story Lane was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 14 after police received a 911 call that two men in a Ford Explorer were seen following a UPS truck in the vicinity of Salem Gate and removing packages that were delivered to three separate houses and then fleeing the scene.

A police spokesman said that after interviewing victims it was later determined that an additional 10 packages had been stolen though he said it was not clear which or how many houses the additional packages had been taken from.

Police said that at least some of the packages were located in the Ford Explorer.

Gonzales is charged with a total of 13 counts of petty larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police are still seeking a second suspect and asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.