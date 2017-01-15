Nassau police detectives are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman outside of a Uniondale nursing home early Sunday morning.
Third Squad detectives said a 57-year-old woman was walking from her car to the entrance of Townhouse Center for Rehab and Nursing at 755 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by a man holding an unknown object who demanded money.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, pushed the woman causing her to injure her head, police said. He then took the woman’s work bag and iPhone, before running north through the facility’s parking lot.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The woman was treated for her injuries at a hospital, and later released.
Detectives are calling on those with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.