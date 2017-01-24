Suffolk detectives are searching for a man who walked into a Brentwood bank Tuesday, demanded money and left when a teller complied with his request.
Major Case Unit detectives said the 3:05 p.m. robbery occurred at a branch of Capital One at 340 Washington Ave.
The suspect is described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a medium build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a yellow hard hat, clear glasses, and white and blue gloves.
