Suffolk County police said they are investigating the shooting Tuesday of a man outside a Coram residence that left him seriously wounded.
Sixth Squad detectives said the victim, 20, was outside a house on Homestead Drive at about 11:20 p.m. when he was shot multiple times.
He was taken by the Coram Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital and is in serious condition, police said.
