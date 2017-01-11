Suffolk County police said they are investigating the shooting Tuesday of a man outside a Coram residence that left him seriously wounded.

Sixth Squad detectives said the victim, 20, was outside a house on Homestead Drive at about 11:20 p.m. when he was shot multiple times.

He was taken by the Coram Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital and is in serious condition, police said.