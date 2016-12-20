An unidentified male was shot and wounded in Riverhead Monday afternoon, police said.
The victim, who police said knew his attacker, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. near East Avenue.
The condition of the victim and the nature of his wounds were not available.DataGun crime numbersSee alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police said Monday’s shooting was not connected to a Nov. 26 altercation in downtown Riverhead that left a 35-year-old East Quogue man with a gunshot wound to the torso.
That victim, Charles Gamble, 35, at the time of the shooting, also was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment before being transferred to the intensive care unit at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.
An update on Gamble’s condition was not available Monday night.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.