A man was shot in North Amityville Monday evening and taken in a private vehicle to a hospital, Suffolk police said.

Detectives went to the hospital to interview the victim, 26, and are trying to determine what happened in the 5 p.m. shooting on Madison Avenue, including whether it was inside or outside a residence, police said.

No one was in custody early Monday night, police said.

Photos of the scene showed police tape cordoning off a house and officers searching by flashlight for evidence in the snow.

A police spokeswoman said other details were not immediately available.