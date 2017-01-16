Police investigate after a man was shot at a Madison Avenue home in North Amityville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Credit: Joseph Cassano)
A man was shot in North Amityville Monday evening and taken in a private vehicle to a hospital, Suffolk police said.
Detectives went to the hospital to interview the victim, 26, and are trying to determine what happened in the 5 p.m. shooting on Madison Avenue, including whether it was inside or outside a residence, police said.
No one was in custody early Monday night, police said.
Photos of the scene showed police tape cordoning off a house and officers searching by flashlight for evidence in the snow.
A police spokeswoman said other details were not immediately available.
