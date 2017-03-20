A man was shot in the head Monday night in Hempstead Village, and police are looking for the shooter, authorities said.
Gunfire broke out about 6:15 p.m. at Hendrickson Avenue and Front Street, Hempstead Village police said. The suspect appears to have fled on foot, police said.
The village police, along with Nassau police, were at the scene. Other details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.