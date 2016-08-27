Police officers investigate the spot, Fifth Avenue just north of West 11th Street, where a man was shot and killed on a Huntington Station street early Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016. (Credit: Stringer News Service)
A man was shot and killed on a Huntington Station street early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.
A large group was gathered on Fifth Avenue just north of West 11th Street about 3:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred at that location, a police spokeswoman said. The victim’s name and age was not immediately released. No arrests were made.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
