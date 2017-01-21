A 23-year-old man was shot outside a residence in Central Islip early Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.
Third Squad detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred on Fig Street in Central Islip at 2:40 a.m., police said.
The victim was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries. There have been no arrests and the investigation is continuing, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
