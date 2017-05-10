A Bay Shore man has been charged with selling cocaine out of a Ronkonkoma pizza shop, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Placido Buscemi, 54, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant Tuesday night at his home on Cedar Drive and found “significant amounts of drugs, weapons, cash and other paraphernalia,” police said.
A search warrant was also executed at Buscemi’s place...
