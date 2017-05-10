Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 59° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    CrimeLong Island

    Man sold cocaine out of Ronkonkoma pizzeria, police say

    Updated
    By  bill.murphy@newsday.com

    Reprints + -

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    A Bay Shore man has been charged with selling cocaine out of a Ronkonkoma pizza shop, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

    Placido Buscemi, 54, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant Tuesday night at his home on Cedar Drive and found “significant amounts of drugs, weapons, cash and other paraphernalia,” police said.

    A search warrant was also executed at Buscemi’s place...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Hempstead Town Councilman Edward Ambrosino, at Town Board Lawyers: Docs handed over in Ambrosino case Security increased after ‘stranger danger’ report

    Several students in an after-school program at the Bellerose Elementary School in East Northport reported

    Cops: Teen home invasion suspect arrested

    A teen home invasion suspect was chased from the Sayville home he broke into and