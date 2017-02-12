A man was arrested after selling a young woman a drug that triggered an overdose and killed her Saturday, Nassau County police said.
Police were called to a home on Barbara Drive in East Meadow and found the 19-year-old woman on the floor dead about 8:20 a.m., police said in a news release. Investigators determined Bruno A. Mendez, 28, of East Meadow, sold her the oxycodone pills that caused her death, police said. He had two oxycodone pills in his possession when he was arrested, police said.
Mendez was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both in the third degree, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
