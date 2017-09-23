Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing of a man in East Patchogue early Saturday, Suffolk County police said.
Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said the 22-year-old man was stabbed at 12:10 a.m. by an unknown male on the northeast corner of Case Avenue and East Main Street.
Meyers, who did not identify the victim, said he was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries.”
