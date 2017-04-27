Suffolk County police are investigating the stabbing of a man early Thursday in Mastic Beach, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Neighborhood Road, according to Seventh Squad detectives, who did not release the identity of the victim or information about where on his body or how many times he was stabbed.
Police said the victim walked to nearby Diana Drive after he was stabbed.
After police were called, a Mastic Beach Ambulance took the victim to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was treated and released.
There were no arrests and the investigation is continuing, police said.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 800-200-8477.
