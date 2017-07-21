A Baldwin man was charged Friday with stealing items from a parked vehicle overnight and carrying out two other thefts last month, Nassau police said.
David Webster, 25, of Oakmere Drive was arrested early Friday in connection with the theft of a laptop computer, headphones and a backpack containing personal papers from a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked on Baldwin Avenue in Baldwin, First Squad detectives said in a news release.
Police said they caught Webster after a brief chase at about 12:30 a.m. Friday when he returned to the victim’s vehicle as they were investigating. Officers recovered the missing items in Webster’s bedroom, they said.
But officers also linked Webster to the June 24 theft of a pocketbook containing $150 in gift cards and personal papers from a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban parked on Oakmere Drive, and to the June 4 theft of a wallet from a woman on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.
Webster, who was being held overnight and whose attorney could not be reached for comment, is charged with three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.
