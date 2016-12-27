A graying man armed with a screwdriver stole 15 packages of toothpaste from a Freeport Walgreens pharmacy on Monday, but a store clerk wasn’t smiling when he was threatened, Nassau police said.

First Squad officers said the 3:23 p.m. robbery was at the Walgreens at 89 Henry St. No one was hurt, they said.

Detectives said the robber — described as 50 years old with a graying beard, 5-foot-10 and wearing a black knit hat — took the toothpaste and left the store without paying.

The clerk, 31, confronted the suspect, who pulled a screwdriver and threatened to stab him, police said. The man then got into a gray Honda Odyssey and drive away, police said.

It wasn’t clear whether the suspect smiled for the security cameras.

Detectives said anyone with information could call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.