A Deer Park man was sleeping with two loaded handguns within reach when Suffolk deputy sheriffs arrived Friday with an eviction order, authorities said.
Dean Nunez, 28, had a “small arsenal” of weapons at his Westwood Avenue apartment and was arrested on five felony charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office said.
Authorities said deputy sheriffs Ronald Saager and John Jordan got no answer then they knocked at Nunez' apartment about 9:30 a.m., but after gaining entry, they saw Nunez in the bedroom. Two handguns, including one with its serial number defaced, were on the nightstand, officials said.
After searching the apartment, deputies confiscated four assault rifles, six other rifles, one shotgun, cases of ammunition and magazines. They also seized, steroids, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and Suboxone, a drug used to fight opioid addition, officials said.
Nunez was also charged with seven misdemeanors: five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Nunez was being held overnight for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip.
