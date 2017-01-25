Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Man used fake credit cards at 9 Nassau stores, police say

    By  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

    A Brooklyn man is charged with using fraudulent credit cards to buy gift cards and other items at nine grocery stores in Nassau County, police said Wednesday.

    Nassau detectives arrested Joshua Slew, 23, of Chauncey Street on Wednesday on several counts of grand larceny, police said in a news release.

    Slew is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on...

