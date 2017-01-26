Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man walking along a street in Hicksville late Wednesday, punching him in the stomach and robbing him at gunpoint before fleeing.
The robbery occurred on southbound Jerusalem Avenue near 9th Street at about 10:20 p.m., Nassau County police said.
Police said the victim, identified as a 25-year-old man, was not injured in the attack.
Taken during the robbery was a phone, wallet and backpack containing personal property, police said. Police did not disclose the value of the items, but said that during the attack the suspect “pointed a black handgun” at the victim.
Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will remain confidential.
Comments
