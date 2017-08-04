A man walking on a street Thursday night in North Bellport was shot in the leg by another man, Suffolk County police said.
The victim was shot in the lower right leg about 11:30 p.m. on Macdonald Avenue south of Brookhaven Avenue, police said.
The victim was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Police offered no motive for the shooting.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.