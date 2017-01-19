Hate Crimes Unit detectives have released a photo of a man who they said “may have information” about nativity scene items stolen from outside a church last month in Sayville.
Suffolk County police said the items — a statue of baby Jesus and a statue of a lamb — were taken from the nativity outside St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church on Handsome Avenue at Montauk Highway sometime between Dec. 25 and 26. It was not immediately clear why detectives believe the man in the photo has information about the theft.
Police are asking anyone with information about the man to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential and callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
