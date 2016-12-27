A Commack man who Suffolk police said was high on drugs and had his 19-month-old daughter in tow when he drove into a hot dog truck in North Bellport on Monday was charged with violating Leandra’s Law.
Stanley Battle, 32, of Moreland Road, is scheduled to be arraigned on several charges in connection with the 3:50 p.m. crash on Sunrise Highway’s north service road near Station Road, Suffolk police said.
Police said Battle was driving a 2005 Mercedes-Benz on Sunrise Highway when his vehicle left the road and struck a hot dog truck parked on the shoulder of the service road. His daughter was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue to be evaluated and was later released.
Battle, who was not hurt, was being held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.
He is charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, which is Leandra’s Law; driving while ability impaired by drugs; endangering the welfare of a child; first-degree criminal contempt; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
His attorney could not be reached for comment.
