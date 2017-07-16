An Islip Terrace man faces drunken driving charges after he lost control of the van he was driving and crashed into a tree in East Islip late Saturday, Suffolk County police said.
Christopher Legendre, 24, suffered minor injuries, Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said Sunday in an emailed statement.
The crash happened about 11:40 p.m. when Legendre was driving a 2012 Ford van northbound on Bayview Avenue and lost control of the vehicle, Meyers said.
Meyers said the van crossed over the southbound lane onto a lawn on Bayview Avenue, struck a utility pole and then continued on the lawn before overturning and crashing into a tree.
Legendre was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment, Meyers said.
Arraignment information was not immediately available.
