A Medford man stopped by Southold police Saturday morning for speeding was arrested because his license had been revoked, police said.
Authorities said Andy A. Diaz, 25, also was in possession of marijuana when officers stopped him near Route 48 and Carroll Avenue in Peconic around 10:30 a.m. Diaz was released on $100 cash bail, police said.
Diaz’s next court date is March 10 at Southold Town Justice Court in Southold.
