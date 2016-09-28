Suffolk police said they are investigating a murder-suicide after two bodies were found at the Commack Motor Inn Wednesday afternoon.

Homicide detectives are looking into the deaths of a man and a woman after getting a call shortly after 12:30 p.m., police said.

Police said the two were in a room when the man killed the woman and then himself.

Homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said the two live in New York State but declined to identify them further as detectives notified the next of kin.

The bodies were discovered Wednesday morning by management, Beyrer said, adding, “It was past check-out time. Management went to clean the room and they couldn’t gain entry. Maintenance went into the room and they found a man and a woman, dead.”

The man had shot himself and a gun was found in the room, he said. The woman was not shot and her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, he said.

The Commack Motor Inn has several rules, and one requires guests to pay for lodging every day by 11 a.m. instead of at the end of their visit.

Beyrer said the man had paid Tuesday morning, among the times he was last seen alive, and investigators hope to piece together a timeline of the couple’s final movements with the help of surveillance video on the grounds.

“The video will answer a lot of questions,” Beyrer said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a police flatbed truck took away a silver sedan with Massachusetts plates.

Management at the motel did not return a call seeking comment.