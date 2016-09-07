State Supreme Court Justice William Condon is scheduled to sentence a Manhattan man on Wednesday who was convicted last month of fatally running over a man while stealing his car outside a North Bay Shore convenience store.
Edwin Gutierrez, 49, of West 156th Street, was found guilty on Aug. 2 of two counts of second-degree murder — one with depraved indifference, the other while committing another felony — in the death of Dionel Ramirez, 69, of North Amityville at a 7-Eleven in November 2014. He was also convicted of first-degree robbery and third-degree attempted grand larceny.
Prosecutors said that Gutierrez leapt into a car that Ramirez had left open and idling as the victim entered the Pine Aire Drive store to retrieve day-old baked goods for a food pantry. Gutierrez ran over Ramirez during the heist, fleeing and evading capture until Suffolk homicide squad detectives and the regional United States Marshals fugitive task force arrested him a week later.StoryMan found guilty in run-over death of do-gooderStoryADA: Man killed do-gooder outside 7-ElevenSee alsoMajor NYC crime
Condon’s court in Riverhead opens at 9:30 a.m., officials said.
