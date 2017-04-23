Nassau police are seeking the public’s help in finding two gun-toting masked burglars who broke into a Roosevelt home early Sunday morning and demanded money from a teenager sleeping in the basement.

There were no injuries, police said.

According to detectives, at about 3:15 a.m., the 17-year-old male victim was asleep in his basement bedroom at the Jefferson Avenue home when the suspects, both carrying handguns, entered through a window and demanded money.

Police said the suspects ransacked the room and took the victim’s cellphone and a pair of Timberland boots. The robbers then led the victim upstairs and then took a Sony PlayStation and an Amazon Fire TV Stick, police say.

They then tried to enter another bedroom but it was locked with the teenager’s father inside, police said. The father “called out” and the suspects fled through the front door in an unknown direction.

Both were described as being 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing black ninja masks and dark clothing. One suspect was described as having a muscular build and armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The other suspect carried a revolver, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.