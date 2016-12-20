A surveillance photo shows a masked man Suffolk police said broke into a Bay Shore
mosque and took money from a donation box early Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Credit: SCPD)
Suffolk detectives are searching for a masked man they said stole money from donation boxes at a Bay Shore mosque early Tuesday after prying open a door.
The burglary occurred shortly after midnight at Masjid Darul Quran at 1514 East Third Ave., said Third Squad detectives, who also released a surveillance photo of the suspect inside the mosque.
Detectives are asking anyone with information
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the burglary to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
Comments
