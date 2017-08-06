A Massapequa man has been arrested after biting a police sergeant and throwing her to the ground and slashing another officer’s cheek with a pair of scissors during a struggle outside a bar, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Police said Robert Savage, 26, of Clocks Boulevard, was charged in the Saturday incident with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of assault.

The officer, who police said Savage tried to also stab in the neck with the scissors; and the sergeant, who suffered injuries to her back, neck and shoulder, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries and released.

Savage was also transported to a hospital where he was admitted for an unrelated illness and was scheduled to be arraigned “as soon as medically practical,” police said.

According to detectives, the fracas started after Seventh Precinct officers responded to McCann’s Pub & Grill on Merrick Road in Massapequa at 9:50 p.m. following a report of a disturbance.

Police said that upon arrival, the officers learned that Savage was denied entry into the bar because of his “erratic behavior,” and that he had also damaged a windshield wiper on a party bus parked across the street from the bar and had left the scene.

After searching the area, the officers saw Savage walking on Clocks Boulevard and Ellen Street, and when they attempted to question him he began struggling with the officer and sergeant, police said.

Savage then produced a pair of scissors and slashed the officer’s cheek and attempted to stab him in the neck, and the sergeant was bitten and thrown to the ground, police said.

Police said the officer then used his Taser on Savage and was able to place him under arrest.