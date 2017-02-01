A Massapequa Park man called his former employer and said there was a bomb in the workplace and he was going to shoot an employee in the head, Nassau County police said.
Kevin Derham, 61, was arrested without incident at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, police said. He was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said Derham, a former employee of the ShopRite store on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, had called the store eight to 10 times.
When the person receiving one call said he recognized Derham’s voice, Derham made the threat about the bomb and shooting an employee, police said.
Other details were not immediately available.
