Nassau County police are looking for two men and a woman they say stole $27,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Westfield Sunrise mall in East Massapequa.
A man and woman entered Glitters Jewelry, at 850 Sunrise Hwy., about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and talked to an employee about a purchase, police said.
Most Popular
While they were talking, a third man entered the store and took a tray of rings from a display cabinet, put the tray in a red bag and left the store, police said.DataLI crime stats
After they left, the clerk noticed the tray of rings was missing and followed them out, and they were last seen entering a white sedan, police said.
One of the men was described as being in his late 30s, of average build with a beard and wearing glasses, blue baseball cap, blue sweater and bluejeans.
The second man was described as being in his late 30s, with a stocky build, unshaven and wearing a light-colored T-shirt, black baseball cap and jeans.
The woman was in her early 40s, with a thin build and wearing hoop earrings, a dark coat and a pink scarf.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.