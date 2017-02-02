Nassau County police are looking for two men and a woman they say stole $27,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Westfield Sunrise mall in East Massapequa.

A man and woman entered Glitters Jewelry, at 850 Sunrise Hwy., about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and talked to an employee about a purchase, police said.

While they were talking, a third man entered the store and took a tray of rings from a display cabinet, put the tray in a red bag and left the store, police said.

After they left, the clerk noticed the tray of rings was missing and followed them out, and they were last seen entering a white sedan, police said.

One of the men was described as being in his late 30s, of average build with a beard and wearing glasses, blue baseball cap, blue sweater and bluejeans.

The second man was described as being in his late 30s, with a stocky build, unshaven and wearing a light-colored T-shirt, black baseball cap and jeans.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The woman was in her early 40s, with a thin build and wearing hoop earrings, a dark coat and a pink scarf.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.