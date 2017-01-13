A Massapequa teenager is charged with aggravated harassment and criminal mischief after spray-painting graffiti, including swastikas, at a park in December, Nassau County police said Friday.
Brendan Hogan, 17, of Sandy Court, also is charged with criminal mischief, police said. He was arrested Thursday and released on an appearance ticket; he is due to appear in First District Court in Hempstead on Jan. 25.
Most Popular
On Dec. 30, the graffiti was discovered by an employee at Brady Park, off Lake Shore Drive in Massapequa Park, police said.
Two swastikas were painted, one on a picnic table and another on a wall near the shuffleboard court, police said.
Later, Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato told Newsday the graffiti also included obscenities and other symbols and writing.
The Brady Park graffiti came amid other reported anti-Semitic vandalism incidents in Long Island late in 2016.
In November, a Plainview man was charged with aggravated harassment for allegedly painting swastikas at Nassau Community College in Hempstead.
Also in November, swastikas were found at a high school in Port Washington and drawn in the snow in Mineola.
On New Year’s Day, Suffolk police found a swastika on a steel beam at the Long Island Expressway’s Holbrook exit.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.