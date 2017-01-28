Suffolk County police responded to reports of armed robberies at two liquor stores within two hours Friday evening.
At 6:06 p.m., two men entered Mastic Liquors on Montauk Highway in Mastic Beach where they displayed a handgun and demanded cash, a police spokeswoman said. The cashier complied with their demands, and the men fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
About 90 minutes later at 7:35 p.m., three men walked into South Shore Wines and Liquors on South Country Road in East Patchogue and demanded money, the spokeswoman said. One man was armed with what appeared to be a knife, and the clerk handed over some money. The men also stole liquor before fleeing, the spokeswoman said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
It was not immediately clear if the two robberies were related, police said Saturday morning.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.