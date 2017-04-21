A Mastic woman accused of crashing her vehicle into a gas station pump, killing another woman, was arraigned Friday on manslaughter and other charges, authorities said.

Renee McKinney, 53, is also charged with driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

McKinney pleaded not guilty in First District Court in Central Islip.

A crime lab analysis of McKinney’s blood showed she consumed fentanyl, cocaine and a small amount of alcohol before the crash, District Attorney Thomas Spota said in a release.

Spota said McKinny rammed into the pump at a Shirley Mobile station on Jan. 14, crushing Rosalie Koenig, 62, of Mastic, as she refueled.

Photo Credit: SCPD

Koenig died of her injuries the next day at Stony Brook University Hospital.

A co-defendant in the case, Roger Lockett Jr., 47, of Mastic, pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of criminal sale and possession of narcotics, Spota said.

Lockett, who investigators believe sold drugs to McKinney before the fatal crash, allegedly possessed and sold fentanyl, heroin and marijuana this year, according to Spota.