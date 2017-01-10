A former Uniondale engineering firm manager admitted responsibility Tuesday in what the state attorney general called a scheme targeting homeowners trying to collect federal flood insurance funds after superstorm Sandy damage, and the firm itself agreed be permanently barred from doing any business related to the flood program.

Matthew Pappalardo, 39, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court to one felony charge of unauthorized practice of a profession before a judge agreed to sentence him in the near future to 3 years of probation and a $10,000 fine.

After his August arrest, the former HiRise Engineering PC project manager and the company had faced dozens of felony charges of forgery. Pappalardo also had faced multiple counts of unlicensed practice of engineering.

In admitting his crime, Pappalardo told Acting State Supreme Court Justice Jerald Carter that he wasn’t licensed in New York as an engineer and admitted changes were made to an engineer’s 2013 report without the knowledge of that professional.

An attorney for HiRise also put in a guilty plea Tuesday to a noncriminal violation of fifth-degree criminal solicitation in connection with the Sandy case. Carter said he would agree to giving the company an unconditional discharge to go along with its agreement not to do business with the flood program and to pay $225,000 for the cost of the case’s prosecution.

State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman released a statement shortly after the convictions saying that “fraudulently altering engineering reports undermines the integrity” of the flood insurance program, “which homeowners and families rely upon in a time of crisis.”

He said the convictions also re-emphasize the need to implement reforms to the flood program that his office identified, “so that when the next major storm hits, families can be confident that their claims are being handled professionally and reliably.”

In August, Schneiderman’s office had accused Pappalardo and employees under his direction of altering reports that professional engineers prepared after inspecting storm-damaged Nassau homes, including in Long Beach and East Rockaway, that were covered by the government-run National Flood Insurance Program.

The company then submitted the falsified reports to adjusting firms — without the approval of the original engineers — before the Federal Emergency Management Agency relied on the forged documents to calculate insurance payouts for homeowners, according to prosecutors.

The investigation began after allegations started surfacing in 2014 that companies had cheated homeowners while processing claims for the flood insurance program after the October 2012 storm.

Pappalardo’s attorney, Avraham Moskowitz, had said after his client’s arrest that the man didn’t defraud anyone and looked forward “to being vindicated in court.”

HiRise’s attorney, Kenneth C. Murphy, had said after the August arraignment that the company maintained there was “never any intent to defraud any homeowner with respect to the preparation of these reports.”

But Schneiderman had said then that the alleged scam showed a “flagrant disregard for the well-being and safety of New Yorkers.” His office kicked off a probe after a June 2014 tip from an attorney who represented owners of Sandy-damaged homes that engineering reports had been doctored. Schneiderman’s office also said in August that the investigation also uncovered evidence of crimes outside the jurisdiction of New York courts, and they had referred findings in what they called an ongoing investigation to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Pappalardo ignored a request for comment as he left the Mineola court on Tuesday.

Moskowitz, his attorney, called the original charges “overblown.”

“I think this plea reflects the true nature of the case, which was a political one. When the case was brought, the attorney general’s office splashed this across the front pages of every paper. It seemed like my client and his company intended to defraud homeowners. That was not the case. This was a technical violation of a law that does not even require criminal intent. Mr. Pappalardo admitted that they revised engineering reports and that they did not get the authorization of the original engineers who authored them to make the changes, not that the changes were wrong, not that the changes were inappropriate,” he added.

Murphy, HiRise’s lawyer, said the company’s noncriminal guilty plea was the result “of what started as 25 felonies.”

“So I think you can tell what the weight of the evidence really was here. There was no intent to harm homeowners, certainly not by Mr. Pappalardo or by any employee of HiRise Engineering. That was an unfortunate circumstance that occurred as a result of an incredibly overburdensome workload that occurred, thousands of reports over the course of a few months in the wake of superstorm Sandy.”