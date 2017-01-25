A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a Mattituck ice cream shop earlier this month.
The man entered Magic Fountain Ice Cream, at 9825 Main Rd., about 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, displayed a gun and demanded cash, police said.
The cashier complied and the robber fled northbound on Factory Avenue, police said.
The robber was described as a male, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, with a thin build and light facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, gray pants and a Chicago Bulls hat, police said.
The reward is being offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and anyone with information on the case can call them at 800-220-8477.
Comments
