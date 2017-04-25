A Mattituck man allowed his two pit bulls to run free, and they attacked and killed a neighbor’s dog, police said.

Jorge Torrento, 44, was charged under the dangerous dog provisions of the state’s Agricultural and Markets Law, Southold Town police said.

The attack took place at 10:37 a.m. Sunday in Mattituck, police said.

The pit bulls were captured and turned over to the North Fork Animal League Shelter, police said.