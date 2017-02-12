A Medford man has been arrested after Suffolk police said he drove while intoxicated in Selden Saturday night with his 12-year-old daughter in the car.
Alan Bauser, 42, was driving a 2008 Hyundai southbound on North Ocean Avenue and Middle Country Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. when Sixth Precinct Patrol Officer Christopher Weiner saw him failing to stay in his lane and repeatedly crossing onto the shoulder of the roadway, police said.
Weiner pulled Bauser over and conducted a field sobriety test. Bauser failed and also admitted to “overusing” his prescription medication, police said.
The exact type of medication and Bauser’s street address were not immediately available from police.
Further investigation revealed that Bauser’s daughter had a Family Court order of protection requiring that her father refrain from misusing prescription medication in her presence, police said. The daughter was released to a family member.
Bauser was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger 15 years old or younger, also known as Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.