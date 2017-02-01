A 45-year-old Medford man was issued appearance tickets after police said he crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole in Farmingville late Tuesday, then fled the scene.

The crash occurred on Blue Point Road at 11:53 p.m., Suffolk County police said. Police, who did not release the identity of the driver, said he fled the scene on foot — but was not injured in the crash.

The driver was issued tickets for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on March 31.