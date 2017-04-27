A man who Suffolk prosecutors have called the “mastermind” behind an illegal dumping scheme at several sites across Suffolk County was sentenced Thursday morning to 1 year in a local jail.

Thomas Datre Jr. had pleaded guilty to four counts of endangering the public health, safety or the environment, all class E felonies, in connection with dumping debris at the four sites: Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood; a six-home subdivision in Islandia built for returning veterans in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; a private, one-acre plot on Islip Avenue in Central Islip; and a sensitive wetlands area in Deer Park.

Christopher Grabe, of Islandia Recycling, received a six-month split sentence; serving 30 days in jail and five months of community service. He also received five years probation. Grabe had pleaded guilty last March to two felonies for his role in helping Datre Jr. dump the materials at Clemente Park and the Central Islip site.

One of Datre’s corporations, 5 Brothers Farming Corp., which also pleaded guilty to four felonies in the dumping, was sentenced to a fine of $600,000.

The sentences were handed down by state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in Central Islip.

A third man, Ronald Cianciulli, was found guilty in June 2016 by Camacho after a bench trial for helping Datre Jr. dump debris at a business near his Atlas Asphalt in Deer Park, known as the Masie property, which abuts and includes parts of the wetlands. Cianciulli was not sentenced Thursday.

Datre Jr. and his father, Thomas Datre Sr., went on trial last winter in the scheme. Dozens of witnesses were called over a period of six weeks before Datre Jr. pleaded guilty in March 2016, just before prosecutors were to rest their case.

Charges against Datre Sr. were dropped.

Datre Jr.’s attorney, Kevin Kearon of Garden City, and Datre Sr.’s attorney Andrew Campanelli of Merrick, had heavily cross-examined prosecution witnesses in an attempt to prove that political rivals had cooked up a conspiracy to blame the Datre family — a well-known, politically connected family who had donated and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Islip GOP party — for the dumping, while trying to discredit state and local law enforcement officials and scientific consultants who collected samples at the sites.

Campanelli had contended that his client had never dumped a grain of sand anywhere at any of the sites where he was charged.

Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota began an investigation in April 2014 into the dumping after the state Department of Environmental Conservation had been called with complaints over illegal dumping at Clemente Park.

Spota had called the operation a “greed-filled dumping scheme.” The fill found dumped at the sites contained chunks of glass, concrete, cement and other contaminated materials and test showed varying levels of harmful toxins.

Upon accepting the guilty pleas, Camacho ordered Datre Jr. and Grabe to help clean up the debris at the sites and help rehabilitate Roberto Clemente Park.

In a news release, Spota’s office said Camacho “has monitored the progress” of the cleanup.