Two men wearing blond wigs robbed the Nordstrom store on Old Country Road in East Garden City, Nassau County police said Monday.
Two employees of the store were carrying cash register bags to the store office at 7:50 p.m. Sunday when they were approached by the robbers, police said.
One of the robbers had a stun gun and ordered the victims to step away from the bags, police said.
The robbers took the bags with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled through an employee exit, police said. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
