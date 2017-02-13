Police are investigating the knife point robbery of a 7-Eleven early Monday in Merrick.
The man entered the store at 203 Sunrise Highway about 1:46 a.m., displayed a knife and demanded cash, Nassau County police said.
The clerk complied and the robber fled on foot westbound on Sunrise Highway toward Babylon Turnpike, police said.
He was described as a male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 175 pounds, clad all in black and wearing sunglasses.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.
