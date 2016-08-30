A Merrick doctor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to illegally distributing the narcotic painkiller oxycodone to 29 patients, two of whom prosecutors said fatally overdosed on the drugs.

Michael Belfiore, 53, is accused of writing about 5,000 prescriptions for 600,000 of the pills over a three-year period, court records show. The names of the two patients who died have not been publicly released by federal prosecutors.

Belfiore appeared in Suffolk federal district court in Central Islip for his arraignment on a superseding indictment, which added new counts to the ones he had already faced when prosecutors initially charged him in October 2014.

Outside court, Belfiore emphasized to reporters he is still practicing doctor.

I tell my patients I’m still here for you. I haven’t gone anywhere, I haven’t done anything, and I’m doing my best for my patients,” Belfiore said. “My patients are basically my life. This is what I do.”

His attorney, Thomas Liotti of Garden City, said after the arraignment that his client testified before the grand jury in the case, which recently handed up the new indictment.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We are not overly confident and we know we have our work cut out for us because of a justified media frenzy involving the opioid crisis,” Liotti said. “The government’s concerns are totally legitimate, but the job of the defense is to make sure that good doctors and innocents are not unfairly prosecuted or convicted.”

One of the conditions of Belfiore’s release is that he can’t prescribe opioids, Liotti said.